LG +3% on Apple shift to mini LEDs - Kuo

Noted Apple (AAPL +1% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the company will shift to mini LED displays for its computers and tablets over the next two years.

Mini LED backlighting could appear in the 31.6-inch iMac coming in Q2 or Q3 2019, a 10- to 12-inch iPad coming in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021, and a 15- to 17-inch MacBook in H1 2021.

The LCD panels will come from LG Display (NYSE:LPL).

While Apple has moved its phones over to OLED screens, larger OLED displays are cost prohibitive. Mini LEDs offer a thinner panel and better picture quality than traditional LCDs with a lower price tag.