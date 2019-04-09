Deutsche Bank comes last in i-bank `pecking order' list: Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase analysts cut Deutsche Bank's (DB -1% ) Q1 adjusted EPS estimate by 7%, mostly due to lower trading revenue.

That's the biggest EPS estimate cut among the eight major European and U.S. investment banks that it ranks.

Trading at Deutsche Bank improved in February from its terrible January, according to people familiar with the matter. In its annual report in March, the German lender said it still faced challenging conditions.

The average EPS estimate reduction for the group of eight banks was 3% and UBS Group was the only bank with an unchanged estimate.

The consensus estimate sees Deutsche's Q1 trading revenue falling 18.6%, according to JPMorgan.