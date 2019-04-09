Qualcomm loses EU data refusal challenge

Qualcomm (QCOM -0.9% ) loses its EU General Court bid challenging a regulator request for more information related to an antitrust probe.

Qualcomm had already provided the information to regulators after receiving a fine for refusing, but the court ruling strengthens the Commission in future cases.

The EU has probed Qualcomm since 2015 for predatory pricing that forced smaller rival Icera to sell to Nvidia.

In 2017, the Commission ordered Qualcomm to provide more information. Qualcomm said the request went beyond the investigation's scope and appealed to the General Court.