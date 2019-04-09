Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.33B (-10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bbby has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward.