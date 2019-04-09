MSC Industrial Direct Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $826.71M (+7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, msm has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.