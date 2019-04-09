Delta Air Lines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.41B (+6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dal has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.