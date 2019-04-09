Shell says strike effects at Pernis oil refinery 'significant' into long term

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.9% ) says the impact of a strike over wages at its 400K bbl/day Pernis oil refinery and Moerdijk petrochemical plant in the Netherlands is "significant in many ways, shorter term and longer term."

Dutch trade union FNV says production at the refinery would be reduced gradually to 65% of capacity.

At the end of last month, the union said workers would cut production at Pernis and Moerdijk beginning on April 8 and would keep output at lower levels until workers’ demands were met.

Unions want a 5% wage increase while Shell has offered a 2% raise this year and another 2.5% increase next year.