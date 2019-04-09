A dozen Deutsche Bank ETNs to delist, but won't die

Deutsche Bank (DB -1.3% ) decision to delist a dozen exchange-traded notes from NYSE's Arca trading platform on Thursday will leave investors potentially facing steep losses to unload the securities.

After the delisting, the only other place left to trade the ETNs is in the illiquid over-the-counter market.

Investors who don't sell the ETNs before Thursday may have a hard time selling them at a fair price, Dave Nadig, managing director of ETF.com told the Wall Street Journal. "You're not going to be able to unload these except at a steep discount," he said.

Most of the Deutsche Bank ETNs set for delisting are about 10 years old and don't mature until about 2038.

ETNs are debt issued by a bank and often can't be dissolved until they mature, usually 20 to 30 years after they're issued, and banks can't force investors to liquidate.