Elastic, MongoDB gain on Google partnership

Google (GOOG -0.6%)(GOOGL -0.5%) Cloud Platform adds managed services from new open source partners MongoDB (MDB +4.2%), Elastic (ESTC +2.5%), DataStax, InfluxData, Neo4j, Redis Labs, and Confluent, which counts Microsoft as a stakeholder.
The move counters rival Amazon's tendency to package open-source projects under its own brand often without giving back to the original project, which caused a scuffle with MongoDB.
In other news from Google Cloud Next, the company will bring two new data center locations online in 2020: Seoul, South Korea and Salt Lake City, Utah. Google has a total of 15 regions and 45 zones.
