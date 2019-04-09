Boeing 'putting short-term profit above all else,' Muddy Waters alleges

Muddy Waters' Carson Block says the recent crashes of Boeing (BA -1.3% ) 737 MAX planes show the company is more concerned with short-term profit than anything else.

"But for MCAS malfunction, plane would have landed," Muddy Waters tweeted, referring to last month's Ethiopian Airlines crash. "That malfunction is almost certainly the result of putting SHORT-TERM profits above all else."

MCAS refers to Boeing's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System designed to prevent stalls.

A Muddy Waters spokesperson tells CNBC that the research firm does not have a short position in Boeing but wanted to weigh in on recent developments.

