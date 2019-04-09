Enthusiast Gaming acquires 20% stake in Waveform Entertainment

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCPK:EGHIF +12.1% ) announces that it has, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, signed a definitive agreement to purchase 20% of the issued and outstanding shares in Waveform Entertainment Inc. for an aggregate consideration of $1.68M.

Waveform is a leading esports broadcast and production company specializing in the organization of premium esports tournaments world-wide.

Enthusiast agreed to purchase the Purchased Shares in three tranches: April 4, 2019 40.5% of Purchases shares for $680k; on or before (as decided by Enthusiast) October 4, 2019, 29.75% of the Purchased Shares for $500k; and on or before (as decided by Enthusiast) June 3, 2020, 29.75% of the Purchased Shares for $500k.