PG&E, DTE cited for failing to protect against cyber attacks - WSJ

PG&E (PCG -3.5% ) and DTE Energy (DTE +0.2% ) were among utilities that broke rules designed to protect the U.S. electric system from cyber and physical attacks and were sanctioned by federal regulators, WSJ reports, citing newly released documents that provided the identities of the violators.

The identification of the violators follows February reports that Duke Energy broke the same set of rules.

The cases against and PG&E, DTE and City Utilities of Springfield, Mo., were lodged during 2014-16, a time when U.S. officials say Russia was conducting a major campaign to penetrate utility defenses.

The newly revealed cases raise questions about the current system designed to encourage self-disclosure from the utilities by keeping the names of violators quiet.