Energy Transfer to study Mariner East 1 life span in Pennsylvania settlement

Energy Transfer's (ET -1.1% ) Sunoco Pipeline says it reached a settlement with Pennsylvania regulators to address corrosion control problems on the Mariner East 1 project that would require it to pay a $200K civil penalty and conduct a rare "remaining life study" of the system.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's investigation revealed Sunoco’s corrosion controls were deficient at the time of a 2017 leak of an ethane/propane mixture in Berks County, failed to monitor corrosion with regular tests and failed to demonstrate adequate cathodic protection, a method used to control the corrosion of metal surfaces.

The "remaining life study" will include an assessment of the project's corrosion growth rate, a schedule identifying parts of the pipeline to be replaced or repaired over the next five years, a summary of the highest risks to the system, and remaining life calculations by segment, age, coating type and soil conditions.