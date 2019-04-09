JPMorgan, Wells Fargo set to launch Q1 earnings season

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.9% ) and Wells Fargo (WFC -1.5% ) will start off Q1 earnings season on Friday, giving an early view of how the year is shaping up.

To be sure, Q1 will be a bit complicated for banks--the government shutdown depressed IPO activity in January, the stock market rebounded from December's drop, and the Fed's last rate hike in December likely marks a peak in interest rates.

Analysts and investors will watch trading revenue carefully after a brutal Q4. For Q1, market volatility and the government shutdown led to a "sluggish environment for trading and investment banking," Buckingham Group analyst James Mitchell wrote in a note.

Trading revenue at the biggest banks is expected to drop 14%, says RBC Markets analyst Gerard Cassidy.

Commercial and industrial lending growth will help larger banks, according to Raymond James analyst David Long.

Consumer banking was strong in Q4 for most banks, and may continue as well for this quarter.

Analysts expect JPMorgan's Q1 EPS to rise 4.0% Y/Y while Wells Fargo's is expected to fall 1.3%, according to consensus estimates.

As earnings season approaches, the outlook becomes more muted. In the past month, the consensus estimate for JPMorgan's Q1 EPS slipped 1.1%. The consensus for Wells Fargo declined only 0.2% over the same period, but it already started out with a dimmer view.

