Under Armour -4% after B. Riley warning

Shares of Under Armour (UA, UAA) after B. Riley highlights slowing consumer appreciation as part of a note reiterating a Sell rating.

The firm says its recent survey showed Under Armour ranking fifth in basketball footwear, sixth in running shoes and seventh in casual footwear. Under Armour stayed in third in apparel behind Nike and Adidas.

"This is concerning given footwear is one of Under Armour’s growth vehicles. We believe this is reflective of the limited innovation we have seen in Under Armour footwear compared with Nike and Adidas," writes analyst Susan Anderson.

B. Riley has a price target of $12 on UAA.