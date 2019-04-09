StanChart to pay $1.1B in sanctions settlement

Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) (OTC:SCBFY) enters an agreement with U.K. and U.S. authorities to resolve alleged violations of economic sanction programs relating to Iran, Burma, Syria, Cuba, and Sudan.

Included in the total $1.1B payment is $639M to be paid under its settlement with the U.S. Treasury Department.

From June 2009 until May 2014, StanChart processed almost $437M of funds in 9,335 transactions involving people or countries subject to the sanction programs.

Most of the transactions in question concerned Iran-related accounts at StanChart's Dubai, UAE, branches.

StanChart has agreed to implement robust compliance procedures, conduct regular risk assessments and regularized audits, and provide ongoing sanctions compliance training, as well as other measures.

