Stocks slide amid global growth, trade woes

The three major U.S. stock averages continue their declines amid worries of slowing global growth and accelerating trade tensions.
The S&P 500 falls 0.5%, the Nasdaq loses 0.4%, and the Dow drops 0.7%.
Among S&P sectors, industrials (-1.2%) take the biggest hit followed by energy (-0.9%) and consumer discretionary (-0.7%). Communication services is essentially flat, while traditionally defensive sectors of utilities (-0.1%) and real estate (-0.3%) fall the least.
Crude oil falls 0.5% to $64.10 per barrel, and gold rises 0.5% to $1,308.00 per ounce.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.497%.
Dollar Index is essentially flat at 97.02.
