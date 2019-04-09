Stocks slide amid global growth, trade woes

The three major U.S. stock averages continue their declines amid worries of slowing global growth and accelerating trade tensions.

The S&P 500 falls 0.5% , the Nasdaq loses 0.4% , and the Dow drops 0.7% .

Among S&P sectors, industrials ( -1.2% ) take the biggest hit followed by energy ( -0.9% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.7% ). Communication services is essentially flat, while traditionally defensive sectors of utilities ( -0.1% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) fall the least.

Crude oil falls 0.5% to $64.10 per barrel, and gold rises 0.5% to $1,308.00 per ounce.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.497%.

Dollar Index is essentially flat at 97.02.

