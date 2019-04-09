AT&T turns on mobile 5G in parts of seven more cities

AT&T (T -0.4% ) has turned on its mobile 5G in parts of seven more cities.

The company opened up a mobile 5G network in December in parts of 12 cities, along with a device to use on it: the Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot.

It's now turned on that service in parts of Austin, Texas; Los Angeles, Nashville, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla; and San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, Calif.

It plans to offer at least three 5G mobile devices this year, with the next (the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphone) available this spring.