Nvidia Quadro Virtual Workstation joins Google Cloud

Google (GOOG -0.7% )(GOOGL -0.6% ) launches Nvidia (NVDA -1.6% ) Quadro Virtual Workstation instances with GPU support from the likes of T4, which made its data center debut last fall.

The workstation operates on the RTX server platform with Turing architecture and is meant to accelerate visuals for professionals in gaming, AI, and research.

Google Cloud will also support Nvidia's V100, P100, and P4 GPUs.

The move makes Google the only public cloud offering T4 acceleration. Microsoft's Azure Marketplace also offers Quadro instance support but isn't public.