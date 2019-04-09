Freeport sees no dividend hikes, M&A while focusing on Grasberg, CEO says

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -2.8% ) plans no dividend raises, acquisitions or debt buybacks over the next two years, CEO Richard Adkerson says at the World Copper Conference in Santiago, Chile.

Adkerson says FCX wants to focus on expanding its Grasberg copper and gold mine underground for two years, then the company would be "well situated to then look at further debt reductions, potentially higher dividends, potential investments in new projects, and we’ll be open to seeing if there’s anything in the global M&A market that meets our objectives."