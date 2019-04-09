Pinterest gets first bull before IPO

Brokerage firm Atlantic Equities initiates Pinterest (PINS) at Overweight with a $23 price target citing the "unique and broadly appealing proposition" that "will enable ongoing robust user growth."

But the firm does have concerns about Pinterest's "weaker engagement" than other social media platforms due to its lack of "call to action" that comes from family and friend updates.

Yesterday, Pinterest set an IPO price range of $15 to $17 per share with 75M shares, which puts the value around $11.3B at the upper end. Pinterest was last valued at $12B in a private financing round.