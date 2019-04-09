Mongolia mining minister rejects changes to Oyu Tolgoi agreements

Mongolia’s minister of mining appears to rule out making changes to the investment agreements that underpin the development of the Rio Tinto's (RIO -0.5% ) Oyu Tolgoi copper project, saying the $5.3B underground expansion of the mine should be based on existing contracts between the government and the company.

"For our country whose fragile economy is based on the mining, we need to improve, sit behind the table and negotiate, make proper steps to support each other to successfully carry this large project," the minister says.

The comments come after a parliamentary working group last week delivered a report that recommended scrapping one contract and amending another.

Arnaud Soirat, the head of Rio's copper and diamonds business, welcomes the comments by the mining ministry but also says progress on Oyu Tolgoi's underground development has been slowed by "difficult ground conditions" in some area.