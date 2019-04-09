Qualcomm announces chips for mid-range phones

Qualcomm (QCOM -0.3% ) announces the Snapdragon 730 and 665 chips for mid-range phones.

Snapdragon 730 specs: Kryo 470 cores up to 2.2GHz, built on 8nm process, Adreno 618 GPU, Hexagon 688 processor with a tensor accelerator, Spectra 350 "computer vision" image signal processor, X15 LTE modem, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The 730G variation is built for gaming with a GPU clocked higher for 15% faster performance. The chip supports phones with 1440p displays (regular 730 supports 1080p) and offers 960fps slow-motion video.

665 specs: Kyro 360 cores, built on 11nm process, Adreno 610 GPU, and support for triple cameras and 48MP sensors.

QCOM expects devices with the chips to go on sale in mid-2019.