TransAlta gets Glass Lewis support for board slate amid proxy threat

TransAlta (TAC -0.1% ) gains support for its board nominees from shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis, which sees no substantial concern with any of TAC's 12 board nominees, including two affiliated with Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP -0.4% ) related to Brookfield's C$750M investment in TAC announced last month.

The advisory firm also notes two activist investors - Mangrove Partners and Bluescape Energy Partners - threatening a proxy fight have not filed the paperwork with regulators for their own candidates.

The two activists argue that if at least two directors not on TAC's board slate were elected, the company would be free to vacate the transaction and pursue other options under the terms of the agreement.