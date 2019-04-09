Wildflower announces LOI to acquire City Cannabis Corp.

Wildflower Brands (OTCQB:WLDFF +0.2% ) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated April 3, 2019, to acquire City Cannabis Corp.,a premier licenced cannabis retailer in British Columbia.

City Cannabis had revenues of $7.7M, cost of goods of $4.3M for a gross profit of $3.4M for FY18.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, Wildflower will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of City Cannabis in exchange for the issuance of 60M common shares at a deemed price per Consideration Share of $0.75 for aggregate consideration of $45M.

City Cannabis has granted Wildflower a 60-day exclusivity period to complete its due diligence and execute a definitive agreement.