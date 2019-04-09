EU drafts another delay for Brexit: Reuters

The European Union will allow the U.K. another delay to leaving the EU on certain conditions, including that it holds European Parliament elections if Brexit hasn't occurred by then, Reuters reports, citing a draft statement by the EU's national leaders.

The EU would kick Britain out on June 1 if the U.K. failed to honor that condition, but the draft has left the end-date of the delay blank.

EU national diplomats will discuss the draft Tuesday evening.

The 12-month extension suggested by European Council Donald Tusk is unlikely to to pass. All 27 national leaders need to agree on the extension.

Other possibilities are that the postponement may go to the end of June or to the end of the year.

The British pound is down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

