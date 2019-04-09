Antero Resources -5% as Cowen says hedging advantage eroding

Antero Resources (AR -4.8%) tumbles as Cowen initiates coverage with a Market Perform rating and $11 price target, noting that as a higher-cost producer with excessive firm transportation, the firm sees more challenged returns beyond the highly hedged 2019 period that will make cash flow growth challenged into 2020, below $2.85/Mcf gas pricing.
With a less competitive free cash yield, the firm sees limited upside near-term.
At the same time, Cowen starts Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +0.9%) with an Outperform rating and $32 price target, saying the company's Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project provides visibility to a solid growth outlook.
COG leverages one of the lowest cost structures among exploration and production companies and its margins continue to improve with pipeline additions, Cowen says.
