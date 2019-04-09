Ball Corp. downgraded at BMO on valuation

Ball Corp. (BLL -1.2% ) is lower after BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $60 price target, saying the stock is now trading at the upper end of its peer group range after an impressive run.

BMO analyst Mark Wilde says he remains positive on BLL's "stable end-markets, improved supply/demand balance in N. America, prospective share gains from plastic packaging, accelerated growth in aerospace business, and recent exits from problematic businesses," but recommends that investors wait for a better entry point.