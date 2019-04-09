More wildfires PG&E’s next big risk, Morgan Stanley analyst says

Potential liabilities for future wildfire outbreaks are the next worry for PG&E (PCG -4.6% ) shareholders, Morgan Stanley warns in reiterating its Equal Weight rating and $17.50 price target.

"Even a large insurance fund would, on its own, be insufficient to incentivize institutional investors to provide badly needed capital to PG&E in the future," Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd writes.

While a wet winter may help to prevent a repeat of last year's disaster, the firm says fires are unlikely to disappear from the California landscape, and the state's inverse condemnation law means that companies could be on the hook for fires started by their equipment even if they are not found to be negligent.

Byrd notes the California Public Utilities Commission last week proposed a version of a stress test that would examine a utility's ability to weather a heavy financial blow and seeks to make sure utilities can help pay for fire damage without having their debt downgraded to junk, making it harder for them to raise funds.