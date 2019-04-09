Gladstone Investment declares $0.068 dividend

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) declares $0.068/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 6.74%

Payable April 30; for shareholders of record April 22; ex-div April 18.

Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 22; ex-div May 21.

Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 19; ex-div June 18.

Additionally, GAIN announces to pay a supplemental distribution of $0.09 per share payable June 14 for record date of June 5; ex-div June 4

