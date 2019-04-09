Levi's +2% after 1st post-IPO report

Shares of Levi's Strauss are up 2.2% in AH trading following the company's first earnings report in its return to the public market.

The company reported positive growth in the Americas (+9%) business, Europe (+3%) and Asia (+8%) during FQ1.

Gross margin was 54.6% of sales vs. 54.9% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Levi's expects constant-currency net revenues growth at at mid-single digits rate for the full year and constant-currency adjusted EBIT margin to be flat-to-slightly up.

Shares of Levi's are trading about 30% over where the IPO was priced.

Previously: Levi Strauss reports Q1 results (April 9)