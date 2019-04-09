Stocks slip as Trump talks EU tariffs; S&P win streak snapped at eight

Stocks posted broad losses, including the first daily decline for the S&P 500 in nine trading sessions, as investors weighed the Trump administration's proposed tariffs on $11B worth of European goods and the start of corporate earnings season later this week.

"We moved from progress on China to a new front in Europe," says Baird investment strategist Willie Delwiche. "This is almost one step backwards away from some degree of policy certainty."

With J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo poised to start earnings season on Friday, "growth is expected to be negative for the first time since 2016," says Jack Ablin of Cresset Wealth Advisors. "I think investors are wringing their hands over it."

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, industrials (-1.4%) and financial (-0.9%) weighted on the broader market.

Also of note, Apple rolled over into negative territory after rising for nine consecutive days.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year and 10-year yields both 2 bps lower to 2.34% and 2.50%.

WTI crude oil fell 0.5% to $64.06/bbl.