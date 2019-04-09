WD-40 slides ~4% on Q2 earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) slips ~3.9% in AH, as the company reports softer Q2 sales of 101.3M, relatively constant on Y/Y basis.

Net sales by segment: Americas: $44M (-2%); EMEA: $41M (+3%); Asia-Pacific: $16.4M (-1%).

Overall margin also improve slightly, with gross margin +40bps to 55.4% and operating margin of 19.5%, +40%bps

Maintenance products sales also remains unchanged at $92.4M, primarily due to decreased sales of WD-40 Multi-use product in America, partially offset by higher sales in EMEA.

Homecare and cleaning products sales remained relatively constant at $8.9M

The company re-affirms 2019 net sales of ~$425M-$437M (growth between 4% - 7% Y/Y); expects gross margin of ~55%; forecasts net income of ~$62.2M-$63.2M, with diluted EPS of $4.51 - $4.58

