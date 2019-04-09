Sony chatter debates spin-off of entertainment business

Conflicting chatter is springing up around whether Sony (NYSE:SNE) would consider letting go of its motion picture unit.

After a Reuters report yesterday that Daniel Loeb's Third Point was starting to raise funds with an aim to build an activist stake and again push for strategic options, the New York Post reported chatter that Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos personally reached out to express interest in buying Sony Pictures, but discussions between the two ended fruitless.

Meanwhile, CNBC's David Faber contradicts that, saying Sony's had no talks whatsoever about its U.S. entertainment unit.

And JPMorgan says spinning off entertainment may not create the value that Loeb hopes, considering that the electronics business still faces competition and has a lack of competitive advantages. The firm says investors should wait for a better entry, when consensus figures are likely to be revised down.