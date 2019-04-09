U.S. crude supply rose 4.1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 4.1M barrels of oil for the week ending April 5, vs. a build of 3M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 7.1M barrels, and distillate inventories show a draw of 2.4M barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $64.11/bbl in electronic trading, up slightly from today's $63.98 settlement price.

