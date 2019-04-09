UBS fires investment banker over buyout loan: WSJ

James Boland, who ran UBS Group's (NYSE:UBS) leveraged-finance group, and a lieutenant were dismissed because they didn't disclose to their superiors and compliance officials that they had reclassified a bond the firm was underwriting as a loan, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bank loans are subject to government guidelines aimed at limiting excessive risk, while bonds aren't.

Boland has said that he did inform his superiors about the reclassification, according to the people; he's appealing the dismissal.

The matter involves a $250M loan that Ares Management used to buy a majority stake in a oil-and-gas company. UBS had planned to finance the deal with a bond, but changed it to a loan, which doesn't require as much disclosure.