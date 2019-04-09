JetBlue may announce trans-Atlantic routes - CNBC

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +4% after-hours following a CNBC report that the airline appears to be gearing up to announce service across the Atlantic as soon as tomorrow, an expansion the company views an an opportunity to undercut entrenched rivals with its cheaper business-class service.

JBLU is scheduled to hold an "all hands" meeting with staff at JFK Airport along with "viewing parties" at some of its main hubs around the U.S. tomorrow afternoon, according to CNBC, citing an invitation it obtained.

The carrier reportedly may add service to London, but its plans could include other routes to European cities from its New York and Boston hubs.