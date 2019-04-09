Entravision gets NYSE letter after missing 10-K deadline

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) says it's received a noncompliance letter from the NYSE.

That's related to late filing of its 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31. By rule, the company has six months from April 2, 2019 to file the form.

Entravision says "as a result of the Company's expanding business operations and geographical scope, including related to the acquisition of Headway and other digital businesses," it ran into unexpected delays in completing the audit.

It doesn't expect the delay will be lengthy and will report financial results for Q4 as soon as practicable.