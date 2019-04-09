Triumph Group foresees no material impact from Boeing production cut

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) does not anticipate Boeing's production rate adjustments will have a material impact to its financial performance or forecasts, the Boeing supplier discloses in an SEC filing.

TGI notes the 737 MAX program historically has contributed a single digit percentage of its annual revenue.

"Given the shorter production spans of the component factories that support the 737 MAX, the rate adjustments can be accommodated with normal operational capacity with minimal adjustments to working capital, shop utilization and overtime reductions," TGI says.