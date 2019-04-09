Novavax +5.4% on plan to present ResVax data

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is up 5.4% postmarket after announcing that its head of research and development will share data from its Phase 3 trial of ResVax next week at World Vaccine Congress.

ResVax is its respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine. The study failed to meet its primary endpoint in February.

The company's Dr. Gregory Glenn will give an oral presentation in Washington; the company's chief medical officer, Dr. Louis Fries III, will also take part in a panel discussion on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The oral presentation, titled "Phase 3 and beyond: The RSV F nanoparticle vaccine for infants via maternal immunization," will come Tuesday, April 16 at 3:40 p.m. ET.