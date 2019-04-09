Judge delays ruling on PG&E’s employee bonus plan

A U.S. bankruptcy judge today decided at a hearing in San Francisco today to delay a ruling on whether to approve or reject a motion by PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to pay as much as $235M or more in bonuses to 10K employees, saying "it doesn't feel quite right yet."
Judge Montali asked PG&E to come back on April 23 prepared to deliver witness testimony to better explain the company's short-term incentive program; PG&E and union leaders whose members get the payments say they are a normal part of workers' expected compensation.
While indicating sympathy with some of PG&E arguments, Montali also was receptive to claims from wildfire victims' attorneys who said the company had not provided enough information to show that the bonus payments were justified.
