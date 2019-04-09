IZEA +17.6% after double-digit bookings growth

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is up 17.6% in postmarket trading after it reported first-quarter bookings that rose 18% year-over-year.

The online marketplace firm posted bookings of $7.8M vs. $6.6M a year ago.

Some 38% of those bookings came from a combination of software licensing and marketing spend, the company says, and software investments are paying off, CEO Ted Murphy says.

“SaaS Licensing Bookings increased 1,124% from Q1 last year," he notes. "Our SaaS licensing revenue committed under contract for 2019 is already 37% greater than that of all of 2018."