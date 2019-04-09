Chevron Phillips pledges to report plastic pellet spills, shareholder says

Chevron Phillips Chemical (CVX, PSX) agrees to start reporting plastic pellet spills from its chemical plants in its annual sustainability report this June, according to activist shareholder group As You Sow.

The venture owned jointly by Chevron and Phillips 66 has 30 petrochemical facilities that produce plastic resin or nurdles that are used to produce thousands of consumer goods.

Spills of plastic pellets during handling are estimated to be the second largest contributor to plastic pollution in oceans, according to As You Sow.

The group recently prodded Exxon Mobil into becoming the first major oil company to agree to report plastic pellet pollution to investors.