Vale says BSG ordered to pay $1.25B in Simandou dispute

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says a London arbitration court ordered BSG Resources to pay it $1.246B for fraud and breaches of contract related to a dispute between the companies over the Simandou joint venture in Guinea.

The venture was formed to explore for iron assets at the Simandou prospect, but the concession was revoked in 2014 by Guinea’s government.

Vale says it will pursue collection of the award by all legally available means, but there can be no assurance as to the timing and amount of any collections.