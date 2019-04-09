Trump set to sign executive orders aimed at boosting energy infrastructure

Pres. Trump will sign a pair of executive orders on Wednesday that would overhaul some environmental permitting rules in an attempt to expedite oil and gas pipeline projects, senior administration officials say.

The orders will direct the Environmental Protection Agency to update Obama-era guidance on the 401 provision of the Clean Water Act that required companies to get certifications from states before building interstate pipelines approved by the federal government.

For example, New York state used the 401 provision to block pipelines that would send natural gas to New England, forcing the region at times to import liquefied natural gas from countries including Russia.

But many analysts say Trump's ability to make changes is limited without new laws from Congress or the states; “We expect little impact on projects pending in the near-term,” says ClearView Energy Partners.

