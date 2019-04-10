Uber seeks about $10B in year's biggest IPO

Uber (UBER) is aiming to raise $10B through its initial public offering next month, in a listing expected to be one of the biggest technology IPOs of all time, FT reports.

The ride-hailing company will make its registration documents public tomorrow and an investor roadshow is scheduled to kick off on April 29. Uber then aims to list its shares on the NYSE on May 9.

In addition to ride-hailing, its businesses include bike and scooter rentals, freight hauling, food delivery and an expensive self-driving car division.