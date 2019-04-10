Legal troubles continue for Boeing

Shareholders are suing the U.S. planemaker for alleged securities fraud violations and concealing safety deficiencies in its 737 MAX planes, whose fatal crashes and grounding led to a $34B market value tumble.

According to the complaint, Boeing (NYSE:BA) "effectively put profitability and growth ahead of airplane safety and honesty" by rushing the 737 MAX to market, while its growth prospects were undermined by an alleged conflict of interest from retaining broad authority from the FAA to assess the plane's safety.

On Tuesday, Boeing said Q1 aircraft orders fell to 95 from 180 a year earlier, with no orders for the 737 MAX following the worldwide grounding.