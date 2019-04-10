Tel Aviv shares advance as Netanyahu holds edge

With almost all votes counted, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears poised to win yesterday's national election following a tight race with his rival, former general Benny Gantz.

As current voting stands, Netanyahu will head a coalition of 65 seats, while the opposition will have 55 seats.

Final results will be published Thursday night or Friday morning.

TA 35 Index +0.7% to 1,582.

ETFs: EIS, ISRA, ITEQ, IZRL

