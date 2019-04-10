Italy sees bigger budget deficit

Italy's populist government has conceded it won’t hit the budget-deficit target agreed on with EU authorities, setting the stage for another standoff with Brussels.

The finance ministry said this year's deficit will be 2.4% of GDP, rather than 2% agreed upon in December after tense negotiations.

Those discussions resulted in a rise in borrowing costs for Italian banks, businesses and households, reviving memories of the eurozone’s 2010-12 debt crisis, from which Italy has yet to fully recover.

