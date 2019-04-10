Brexit delay in return for assurances

The EU will likely grant Theresa May a second delay to Brexit at an emergency summit today but the bloc's leaders are likely to demand she accepts a longer extension - until the end of the year or until March 2020 - with conditions.

The strings attached would avoid the U.K. blocking key EU initiatives while waiting to leave and to make clear that the current withdrawal agreement isn't open for renegotiation.

The so-called "flextension," which comes ahead of an April 12 deadline, will also allow Britain to leave earlier if the Brexit deadlock in London could be broken.

FTSE 100 flat; Sterling +0.1% to $1.3069.

